I joined APC to align Southeast with Tinubu's government - Ifeanyi Ubah

Ubah said this when he visited the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje in the company of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He appreciated the party’s leadership for accepting him into its fold.

Ubah commended President Bola for appointing Dave Umahi as the Minister of Works, despite the party recording low votes in the South-East at the 2023 presidential election.

“Our president is rewarding even those who didn’t vote for him, for that it will be very difficult for any man with a conscience not to look at the direction of the centre party.

“I don’t see anyone who will come against my coming into the APC,” he said.

Ubah added that he consulted widely with his political family and critical stakeholders in the South-East before defecting to the APC.

“It is not all about talking, it is about doing, I believe in action, Mr President just take it from me, I am going to deliver.

“I have made my complaints to President Tinubu in front of the Senate President and he has graciously given me his words that he will support me.

“I want to be sincere, it has always been difficult for the Igbo people to key into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions.

“Our president is a politician that understands how it pains and how to console everybody. He has that capacity,” he said.

Ganduje while receiving Ubah, said he was the biggest politician that had joined the party since he assumed office as the APC chairman.

“This is the biggest fish I have gotten,” Ganduje said.

He expressed optimism that with Ubah’s defection, the party would soon take over the South-East in the coming elections.

“We will start a revolution, already we have two states in the South East and with this timber and calibre, juggernaut, I think we have found the answer.

“We thank you for coming. I describe him as a swing politician because wherever he is that party wins.