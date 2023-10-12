ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I joined APC to align Southeast with Tinubu's government - Ifeanyi Ubah

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ubah said that he consulted widely with his political family and critical stakeholders in the South-East before defecting to the APC.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah visited the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje at the party's headquarters in Abuja.
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah visited the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje at the party's headquarters in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Ubah said this when he visited the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje in the company of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He appreciated the party’s leadership for accepting him into its fold.

Ubah commended President Bola for appointing Dave Umahi as the Minister of Works, despite the party recording low votes in the South-East at the 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our president is rewarding even those who didn’t vote for him, for that it will be very difficult for any man with a conscience not to look at the direction of the centre party.

“I don’t see anyone who will come against my coming into the APC,” he said.

Ubah added that he consulted widely with his political family and critical stakeholders in the South-East before defecting to the APC.

“It is not all about talking, it is about doing, I believe in action, Mr President just take it from me, I am going to deliver.

“I have made my complaints to President Tinubu in front of the Senate President and he has graciously given me his words that he will support me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be sincere, it has always been difficult for the Igbo people to key into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions.

“Our president is a politician that understands how it pains and how to console everybody. He has that capacity,” he said.

Ganduje while receiving Ubah, said he was the biggest politician that had joined the party since he assumed office as the APC chairman.

“This is the biggest fish I have gotten,” Ganduje said.

He expressed optimism that with Ubah’s defection, the party would soon take over the South-East in the coming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will start a revolution, already we have two states in the South East and with this timber and calibre, juggernaut, I think we have found the answer.

“We thank you for coming. I describe him as a swing politician because wherever he is that party wins.

“And we expect this swing will swing throughout South-East, especially to the other three states that don’t belong to APC,” Ganduje said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police Service Commission promotes 12 CPs to AIGs, 19 DCPs to CP

Police Service Commission promotes 12 CPs to AIGs, 19 DCPs to CP

Gov Otti flags off reconstruction of 6.7km Port Harcourt Road in Aba

Gov Otti flags off reconstruction of 6.7km Port Harcourt Road in Aba

Lagos govt adopts measures against skyrocketing cost of building materials

Lagos govt adopts measures against skyrocketing cost of building materials

CJN approves Falana's wife, Ajulo, 56 others as SANs

CJN approves Falana's wife, Ajulo, 56 others as SANs

Reps to consider use of concrete in road construction in Nigeria

Reps to consider use of concrete in road construction in Nigeria

Tinubu's wife wants religious leaders to promote discipline, love

Tinubu's wife wants religious leaders to promote discipline, love

Igbo Muslims could be saviour of Igbos in Nigerian politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Igbo Muslims could be saviour of Igbos in Nigerian politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Gov Adeleke hails military for supporting democracy in Nigeria

Gov Adeleke hails military for supporting democracy in Nigeria

Kano State has about 1m out-of-school children – UNICEF

Kano State has about 1m out-of-school children – UNICEF

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

Here, we uncover the stories of politicians whose careers now have the shadow of forged certificates scandals.

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

Professor Wole Soyinka [Books Live]

Wole Soyinka was rusticated from University of Ibadan – Obaseki