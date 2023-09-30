ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I have no anointed candidate in Edo governorship election - Obaseki

News Agency Of Nigeria

The relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu had gone frosty in recent times as the duo threw brickbats at each other until Shaibu apologised to the governor on Sept. 21.

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}
Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Recommended articles

All I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion because our goal is to keep Edo as one.

“The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaigns,’’ Obaseki told newsmen.

He stressed that the process of seeking his successor ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his relationship with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, he said: “I have nothing personal against the deputy governor and never had.

“For me, the issues are very straightforward,’’ Obaseki said.

The relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu had gone frosty in recent times as the duo threw brickbats at each other until Shaibu apologised to the governor on Sept. 21.

Obaseki accepted Shaibu’s apology saying “To err is human, while to forgive is divine."

The governor was, however, silent on whether he would allow Shaibu to return to his office in Government House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have noted the public apology made by the Deputy Governor of Edo, His Excellency, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“The apology followed an aberrant behaviour that contradicts what the people of Edo stand for.

“To name a few, the deputy governor needlessly filed unfounded petitions in courts, restraining me, the House of Assembly and security agencies from a non-existent impeachment process.

“This followed repeated breaches of protocol; unwarranted and unprovoked attacks in the media on my person and the state government.

“Although, these unwarranted provocations caused me severe personal discomfort, as a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology, because as they say, to err is human, to forgive is divine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In good faith, I trust that the public apology as expressed by the deputy governor is genuine, and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict-resolution skills.

“I also enjoin the deputy governor to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.

“It is my sincere hope that this rhetoric will be put to an end to enable this administration to finish strong, over these final 12 months," Obaseki had said.

On Sept. 21, Shaibu pleaded with Obaseki to forgive him, saying he was sorry, adding that he was really missing the Edo governor.

He also stated that he did not move into his newly allocated office outside Government House because the recently-renovated office was not yet policed, and it lacked a conference room, among other needs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

At 63, Nigeria has no excuse not be great, Gov Akeredolu

At 63, Nigeria has no excuse not be great, Gov Akeredolu

Gov Oborevwori dedicates multiple victories at tribunal to God

Gov Oborevwori dedicates multiple victories at tribunal to God

Foundation establishes digital learning hub in Abuja for young graduates

Foundation establishes digital learning hub in Abuja for young graduates

Kidnappers demand ₦60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

Kidnappers demand ₦60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

I have no anointed candidate in Edo governorship election - Obaseki

I have no anointed candidate in Edo governorship election - Obaseki

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

Deji Adeyanju, Rotimi Amaechi were spotted in Law School

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Channels TV]

10 lies Tinubu administration told in over 100 days, according to Atiku

President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:Kayy]

Tinubu begs US court not to release privileged documents to Atiku