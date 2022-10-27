RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Tinubu had openly stated that he has no son called 'Osinbajo'.

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]
Tinubu was said to have stated this in Kano while addressing some political support groups loyal to Osinbajo during the APC presidential primaries.

Why Tinubu was compelled to forgive Osinbajo: He said a man who asks for forgiveness from God must be willing to forgive others.

Tinubu said he has nothing against the vice president, stressing that he will work with everybody.

Osinbajo and BAT have been linking up: According to Tinubu, he visited Osinbajo at his house after the primaries, and also interacted with him during the ministerial retreat.

He said: I have nothing against him. I have been to his House after the primaries. I have seen him on the day of the goodwill message to the retreat organised by the president.

“And a man who forgives, man who asks for forgiveness from Allah fully deserves forgiveness. If you cannot give forgiveness, how are you asking from Allah? To me, it is over.”

What the group wants: The Coordinator of the Drone Marshall Support Group, Alwan Hassan urged Tinubu to work with Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants who ran against him at the primary election on 8 June.

“We want to see more of public participation between you and the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and all other aspirants that contested against you. You are the candidate, you have won,” he said.

Hassan assured him that all the group will work for the APC candidate.

What had happened: The relationship between BAT and Osinbajo had been widely known as that of godfather-godson within politics. This relationship crippled after Osinbajo (godson) declared his presidential ambition, against his godfather, Tinubu. Tinubu had openly stated that he has no son called 'Osinbajo'.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

