'I didn't want to contest,' Ortom narrates how God asked him to seek re-election in 2019

But according to him, God rebuked him and asked him to seek re-election.

The governor, who was re-elected in 2019, said this in Makurdi on Saturday, November 27, 2021, when he commissioned the Remnant Christian Network Embassy’s new edifice.

He said he had to fast for three months and God assured him that he would get him to the promised land

Ortom said, “In 2017, I concluded that I will never contest the second term as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and because of the insults I received from Benue people and how I was vilified.”

“Even some members of the church joined forces with those who do not know God and I was pained in my heart and I said ‘God, you brought me’ and I said I was not going to contest in 2019 election.

“That night, God rebuked me and told me. ‘I’m not done with you. I brought you, I have not rejected you, when people reject you, I am still with you.’

“I fasted for three months, I did a case study on the life of Moses in the book of Exodus in the Bible and at the end, God told me, don’t be like Moses who could not get to the Promise Land, have faith in me and I will see you to the end.”

The governor, however, warned those who castigate him to desist from criticising lest they incur ‘the wrath and the judgement of God.’

“I don’t want you to face the wrath and the judgement of God by insulting God’s own anointed. Even if I am doing the wrong thing, you have a duty to pray for me,” he said.