I didn’t offer Kwankwaso money to step down for me — Obi

Bayo Wahab

Obi said if elected, he would only borrow for production and would explain to Nigerians why he is borrowing.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

Obi made this known on Monday, November 21, 2022, at an interactive forum with the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos.

The presidential candidate said in all his talks with Kwankwaso, he didn’t offer him money.

“I never knowingly or unknowingly, offered anybody money to become president. In all my talks with Kwankwaso, I never offered him any money.” he said.

Obi also said, “Nobody as of today will say he’s funding Peter Obi. I’m funding myself. I don’t pay people to work for me.”

Obi who also spoke on his plan to transform Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing nation said all the country needs to work is good leadership.

We must get the country to work and all it requires is leadership and I can do it”, he said.

On borrowing, Obi said there is “Nothing is wrong with borrowing if invested properly. Every nation in the world that I have studied, borrow. The problem with borrowing is what you do with the money.”

He said if elected, he would only borrow for production and would explain to Nigerians why he is borrowing.

“It’s okay to borrow for production but there’s a problem when you borrow for consumption. I will only borrow for production and I will explain to Nigerians why I’m borrowing. I must talk to the people because the job of a leader is to communicate with the people,” he said.

Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May and became the presidential candidate of the Labour Party a month later.

