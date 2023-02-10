ADVERTISEMENT
I didn't endorse Tinubu for President - Nweke Jnr says

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has described news making the round that he endorsed APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as completely false.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
This is contained in a statement by his media campaign manager, Innocent Dikin, on Friday in Enugu.

Nweke said, “Our attention has been drawn to two news items concocted from the imagination of mischievous individuals and published on AnchorNews and TrendOnline platforms.

"While our stance remains to focus on the issues that affect Enugu people, we find it necessary to address these wrong assertions.

“I did not endorse or support Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress,” Nweke said.

He declared that TrendOnline’s report by a supposed Godwin Eze of Frank Nweke Jnr’s endorsement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu was completely false and mischievous.

“The accusatory and dismal piece by Innocent Chukwu on Anchor News is libelous, inane and completely untrue.

“Our lawyers will be in touch with both organisations forthwith to seek redress.

“We remain focused on our goals and will not be distracted by propaganda. We also encourage all our supporters to do the same,” Nweke added.

