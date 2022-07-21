I chose Shettima based on principles, Tinubu refuses to back down

The former Lagos State Governor's latest defence was in response to continued criticisms trailing his decision to field Shetimma, a fellow Muslim, his presidential ticket.

Pulse reports that the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) and some prominent Nigerians have condemned Tinubu and APC for presenting a single faith ticket, arguing that such a move was insensitive in a multi-religious society like Nigeria.

Speaking during the ceremony organised to unveil Shettima in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Tinubu explained that his choice of the former Borno State Governor was informed by a set of principles he has adhered to throughout his life.

He also reiterated his commitment to work, alongside his vice, to change the fortune of the country "for the better."

He said, “All my life, my decision regarding the team around me and those I work with are guided by principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence.

“In politics those principles are sacrosanct. They are not negotiable. Without them, there can be no victory or joy."

“This is where politics must end and leadership must begin. True leadership is not grounded in religious pandering, populism or sentiment. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must, instead, break the shackles of old thinking.

“This chapter in our nation’s history demands a bold yet pragmatic approach. In selecting Senator Shettima I have committed myself to this path. I have made the hard choice because I believe it is the best choice.”

He added, “Much has been said, written about my decision to select Shettima to partner me on this journey. As a committed and progressive leader, I have read and listened to all that has been written and said. It has been an emotional situation for me.

“Out of many competent Nigerians and out of many advice, I know it has to be my decision. And the hallmark of leadership is taking a decision at the right time when it ought to be taken.

“I did consult and I am proud to see all of you here acknowledging the quality of our Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

Pulse earlier reported that CAN accused Tinubu of hiring some fake Bishops to attend the unveiling of Shettima as his running mate.

Some men were spotted at the event dressed in Catholic Bishop outfits, which tends to lend some validation to the choice of a single faith presidential ticket of the APC.

Reacting to the development, the Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, disowned the Bishops who attended the event, describing them as desperados who were on a self-seeking expedition.