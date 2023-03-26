ADVERTISEMENT
I began my campaign on foot - Volunteer teacher who floored Yobe Speaker

The legislator-elect promised to pay attention to making laws that would enhance social and economic well-being of his constituents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa, who contested the election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), defeated the current Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday in Damaturu, the legislator-elect added that it was mid way into the campaign that someone in neighbouring Jigawa donated a motorcycle to him.

Someone, who noticed our determination to the cause and lack of funds in the campaign organisation, also donated a car to boost the quest to reach out to our people.

“My people, most of whom are farmers and fish sellers, raised funds to fuel the car. Some called and wished me success, while others sent between N50,000 to N20,000 into my account as their contributions,” he said.

Musa, who holds a HND in Business Administration/Management from Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, said that backwardness in education and other spheres of life motivated him to run for the seat occupied by Lawan for 20 years.

“In the area of education, we are moving backward in the constituency. Our classes are dilapidated, there are no job opportunities. The health sector is something else.

“I realised that we lack good representation to address these issues or challenges. That was why our people said I should contest the seat perhaps because they thought I could make a difference.

“During our campaign, there was intimidation and harassment from some people, but thank God; despite all the challenges, we were able to win,” he said.

“I will prioritise education by ensuring that classrooms are renovated, more teachers employed and learning materials provided.

“On health sector, we have more than 40 communities whose health care facilities are in dire need of drugs and medical personnel. I will do anything possible to address this problem.

“I will also lobby and approach relevant agencies to see that portable water and good roads are provided in the constituency, and ensure that jobless youths are employed either temporarily or permanently.

“I will also make sure that I visit my constituents every weekend to hear their challenges so that I can handle those I can and refer those I can’t to the appropriate authorities,” Musa said.

He said that as a grassroot politician and development worker, he was not surprised when his constituents bought him a nomination form to contest in the election.

“I contested for a councillorship seat in 2021 and lost. My constituents were not happy that was why they bought the nomination form for me to contest the house of assembly seat this time around.

“I think this explains why I got the PDP ticket unopposed; because of the love the people have for me.

“I reciprocated this gesture by refusing to step down despite being approached by some politicians with mouthwatering inducements,” he said.

