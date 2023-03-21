ADVERTISEMENT
“I am a man with excess grace”– Umahi boasts on enthroning successor

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has boasted that he was a man with excess grace from God which enabled him win a senatorial seat and enthroned a successor as governor.

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)
The governor said that no conspiracy could overcome him as people, out of jealousy, made efforts to stop him from being elected as a senator and enthroning his successor.

“You know how governors are currently struggling to be re-elected, enthrone successors and to be elected Senators.

“We are three governors in the south east for instance who sought to enthrone successors but only one (me) succeeded.

“Only two governors were elected into the senate and despite all apprehensions, the APC performed marvelously in the south east zone,” he said.

He said that he would not mount pressure on Nwifuru or try influencing his government.

“At this time on May 29, I will bow to him and say: ‘my boss I salute you’.

“He is my son and if he finds anything difficult, he will consult me and I will be there for him.

“When Nwifuru was nominated, I prayed to God that I don’t want my enemy to succeed me but him (Nwifuru),” he said.

He thanked Ebonyi people for supporting Nwifuru and other APC candidates as they would deliver on the mandates given them.

“I urge the governor-elect to enshrine a reward system to appreciate all those who worked assiduously to ensure his success,” he said.

The governor-elect Nwifuru who was the Speaker of the state House if Assembly before the polls, dedicated the victory to God and Ebonyi people who found him worthy to serve.

“I specially thank our father and leader of the party, Gov. Umahi, and assure him that I will be a worthy successor.

“I promise to fulfill my campaign promises and urge my fellow contestants to join me in making Ebonyi, the envy of other states of the federation,” he said.

Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state APC chairman, thanked party faithful for working tenaciously towards the victories recorded during the elections.

