The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

How President-elect can write his name in gold — Clerics

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the Clerics said Tinubu’s manifesto and the oath of office they will be administered with should be a guide to the administration.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

The clerics made the submission at the Companion’s 10th Annual Ramadan Lecture, organised by the Alimosho chapter, to remind faithful of what was expected of them during the ongoing fasting and prayer period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, with the theme “The Nigerian Political System and Challenges of Good Governance: Ethical Values and Sound Leadership as Panacea”, was held at the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo.

Companion, organiser of the lecture, is a non profit making organisation, with focus on deepening the teachings of Islamic religion, improved welfare of faithful and facilitating good leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guest lecturer at the event, Dr Abdul-Lateef Kelani, said that the incoming dispensation, to be led by two persons from same faith, posed a litmus test to the Islamic faith.

Kelani, a renowned scholar, said that the need for good leadership would continue to make people to scrutinise would be leaders to know their ability to deliver.

According to him Tinubu’s manifesto and the oath of office they will be administered with should be a guide to the administration.

“His campaign promises are captured in his manifesto; let him, the President-elect, and his team try and deliver on those things that they promised people, then posterity will judge them well.

“They should remember that Nigerians place high premium on the incoming dispensation, especially as it is anchored by people of same faith, goal and aspiration; nothing short of deliverance on all fronts will be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This ship and its pilots must not fail to give Nigerians their heart desires; that is when the team’s competence and proven managerial skills will be seen by all,” he said.

The lecturer described good governance as the ability to bring joy to the greater number of people and pain to a less number.

He said that wider consultation should always be made in matters of public interest, for the adminidation to be people-centred.

Kelani called on the President-elect to be prompt in appointing his cabinet members, which should be on competency and not on party basis.

Another cleric, Alhaji Kamor Ogunfowora, said that the companion would always expand its scope in areas that would impact humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogunfowora, who is the Coordinator of Companion, Alimosho chapter, said that apart from organising thought-provoking programmes toward the success of the incoming administration, the body would continue to pray for the good of the administration and Nigeria.

“It is an offence and sin in the sight of Allah to promise what you cannot give.

“The President-elect has, during his campaign, made promises to the Nigerian people, therefore, it is expedient for him to deliver on those promises to remain in people’s good books and prevent Allah’s wrath,” he said.

The congregation prayed for God’s guidance of Nigerians during and after the Ramadan period.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How President-elect can write his name in gold — Clerics

How President-elect can write his name in gold — Clerics

Oba Ewuare suspends Duke over alleged planned revolt against Benin throne

Oba Ewuare suspends Duke over alleged planned revolt against Benin throne

Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

Cuba, Nicaragua, others congratulate Tinubu on election victory

Cuba, Nicaragua, others congratulate Tinubu on election victory

Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA

Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA

NSCDC licences 1,364 private guard companies in 19 years

NSCDC licences 1,364 private guard companies in 19 years

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Bauchi APC Chairman cries foul as ward suspends him over anti-party activities

Bauchi APC Chairman cries foul as ward suspends him over anti-party activities

I'm proud of you - Tinubu greets Anthony Joshua after latest victory

I'm proud of you - Tinubu greets Anthony Joshua after latest victory

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Bauchi Assembly (Guardian)

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats