How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

The attack on Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy: Recall that Ubah’s convoy was attacked on Sunday, September 11, 2022, around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market axis of Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra while the lawmaker was on his way to Nnewi, his country home.

According to reports, the armed men suspected to be assasins opened fire on Ubah’s convoy leaving several persons dead.

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived the attack: An aide of the senator has stated that the bulletproof vehicle he was in saved his life.

According to the source, the attack was purely an assassination attempt but God was on the Senator’s side and he escaped.

“It was purely an assassination attempt and those that came to execute the killing were brought in from outside the state. They had very sophisticated guns. When the people from the Department of State Services analysed the bullet shells, they confirmed it was superior guns the people used in the assassination attempt.

“They were speaking in the Igbo language. They were brought in from outside. Their mission was to kill the distinguished senator but God said his time is not yet up” the source told newsmen.

The source also disclosed that Ubah escaped unhurt, according to the aide, Ubah is still staying in Anambra State.

What Ubah said: The senator, who confirmed the unfortunate incident to newsmen on Monday, September 12, in Awka, confirmed that the assassins killed one Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias.

Ubah also confirmed that some of his security aides from the Police and Department of State Services, DSS, were also killed during the attack.

What the police said: DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra State Command, confirmed the incident but did not give the figure of the victims.

‘’The Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng visited the scene and there were blood stains at the place indicative of the fact that the attack was bloody, but to give the number I cannot say anything on that,” he said.