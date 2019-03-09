Omisore spoke in Ile-Ife on Saturday at his polling unit at Saint Gabriel Primary School, Yemoo, Moore Ward 1, Unit 003.

He commended the electorate for maintaining peace and order at the polling units and INEC for performing creditably.

According to him, the reason people did not turnout en-mass has to do with the perceived importance attached to the posts being contested for.

At the last presidential and National Assembly elections, the turnout was impressive because of the posts contested for, especially the presidential post, he said.

Omisore also said that although he was delayed by the military for two hours before being allowed to cast his vote, it was in order.

He said he couldn't have condemned the military for performing what he described as their routine duty of restricting movement during election period.

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

NAN reports that Omisore was delayed at Lagere area of Ile-Ife by the military who were monitoring the security situation.

He was, however, allowed to go after explaining to them that he was going to vote.