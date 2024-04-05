House minority condemns NERC's inhuman electricity tariff hike

Rep. Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader of the House of Representatives said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said such an abrupt hike placed an unbearable burden on the already strained populace, exacerbating economic hardships and widening the chasm of inequality among the citizenry.

“Such a hike, which is over 200% above the rate of inflation, utterly disregards the plight of ordinary citizens, who are grappling with the adverse effects of the removal of oil subsidy."

He said that the citizenry had been faced with, galloping inflation, unemployment, and inadequate access to basic amenities.

"We note that in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the tariff hike, NERC claimed that the hike affects only 12% of electricity consumers who enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of electricity a day.

“The truth has become stark that this is stark lie. The hike, from data put out by the DISCOS, affects all electricity consumers.”

He added that this habitual resort to deceit and outright lies puts the government in a bad light and erodes the trust and confidence of the populace in the government. He said, the timing of the tariff hike, amidst prevailing economic challenges, was not only insensitive but also detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians.

He added that it further highlights the disconnect between policymakers and the realities faced by the masses of the people. He urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on NERC, to rescind its decision and prioritise the welfare of the people.

He said that transparent dialogue and inclusive decision-making processes were imperative to address the root causes of the energy sector’s inefficiencies and ensure sustainable solutions. This according to him is such that it would benefit all stakeholders and not a consistent and persistent increase in tariff.

He further called for increased accountability and transparency in the management of resources within the electricity sector.

“Citizens have the right to demand efficient service delivery and fair pricing mechanisms that align with their economic realities.