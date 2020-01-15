The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, issued a certificate of return to Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo governor.

INEC's National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu presented the certificate to Uzodinma in Owerri, the state capital.

Uzodinma received the certificate in the company of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume, and the candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday, January 14, nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo governor, and handed victory of the March 9, 2019, governorship election to Uzodinma, who contested against Ihedioha.