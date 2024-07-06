ADVERTISEMENT
He's on a journey to transform Kaduna - APC passes vote of confidence on Sani

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting witnessed the presence of a former Governor, former Deputy Governor and seasoned politicians.

Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]
Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]

The vote of confidence was passed during the State Executive Committee meeting of the party held at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna.

The motion, moved by Garba Babawo, the party’s Zonal Vice Chairman, North-West, was seconded by Yakubu Barde, former House of Representatives member, Chikun Federal Constituency.

It was followed by encomiums from the party stakeholders who respectively spoke about the feats recorded by the Governor within the year in the record.

Emmanuel Jakada, the State Party Chairman, in an opening address, described the meeting as an extraordinary one aimed at giving honour to whom honour is due.

He said, “We are also here to rub minds on issues of concern to our great party in Kaduna State and especially to celebrate the remarkable milestone of the first year in office of our visionary, indefatigable and able Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

“His Excellency’s one year in office has marked a significant achievement in his journey towards transforming Kaduna State into a home for progress, peace and prosperity.

“His leadership model has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people of the State.

“His administration’s efforts to revamp the education sector, improve healthcare infrastructure and drive economic growth are laudable.

”His numerable initiatives aimed at empowering youths, promoting agriculture and enhancing security are indeed commendable.”

According to Jakada, what he has achieved within the short time gives hope that his performance will surpass all his campaign promises, adding, ”’ as such, his leadership is bringing hope and progress in the state.

”His Excellency within one year in office has demonstrated visionary leadership, unwavering dedication and a passion for the people of Kaduna State.

”This has earned him trust and administration from all the people of the state and even across party lines.

”The aforementioned had motivated the State Executive Committee to call for this extraordinary and special State Executive Council Meeting today to appreciate and encourage him to continue with the good work.”

Also, Yahaya Pate, the party’s State Secretary, commended the feat recorded by the governor within his one year in office, especially in the education and security sectors.

Pate assured Sani of the party’s continued support and loyalty.

Others were party members from all the local government areas of the state, party officials, past and present legislators and the members of the state executives.

