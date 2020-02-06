The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced the deregistration of the parties in Abuja on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

According to him, the 74 political parties did not satisfy INEC’s requirement.

Nigeria now has 18 political parties, and here’s the full list of the parties that survived INEC deregistration process:

Accord (A)

Action Alliance (AA)

African Action Congress (AAC)

African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Action Democratic Party (ADP)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Allied People’s Movement (APM)

Action People’s Party (APP)

Boot Party (BP)

Labour Party (LP)

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)