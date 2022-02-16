RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Hearing-impaired youth begs Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A hearing-impaired youth, Mr Yusuf Yahaya,27, has appealed to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the office of President during the 2023 general election.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)
Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)

Yahaya, who is a member of the APC youth group, made the call in a written appeal made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

Recommended articles

He said Osinbajo’s inclusion in the race would give hope to Nigerians.

”I call on Prof. Osinbajo to throw his hat into the ring for the office of President in 2023 election

”This call is imperative because the vice president remains one of the most de-tribalised Nigerians who has demonstrated quality leadership, patriotism, competence and loyalty in discharging his official responsibilities.

”I am pleading to him not to dash our hopes because people with disabilities are looking up to him.

“ My hope and prayer is that our able vice president will soon before or after the All Progressives Congress (APC) declare his presidential ambition as one of the most deserving leaders.’’

Yahaya, a graduate of political science from the Gombe State University, said as a vice president, his achievements and track record had proven that he had the energy and integrity to lead the country to its promise land.

“Osinbajo is firm in taking decisions without fear or favour. A clear reference is whenever the president is out of the country. He takes lots of brave and firm decisions in the interest of the nation,’’ he said.

Yahaya also added that Osinbajo would make the best, “sellable candidate of our great party that is widely accepted by the North and the South; Muslims, and Christians alike.’’

He said he believed that Osinbajo would run an inclusive government that would carry everybody along including people with disabilities in his appointments, policies and programmes if elected.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA insists drug cartel was working with Abba Kyari’s men, not its officers

NDLEA insists drug cartel was working with Abba Kyari’s men, not its officers

Hearing-impaired youth begs Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Hearing-impaired youth begs Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Enugu LG polls, walkover for PDP, stakeholders assure Ugwuanyi

Enugu LG polls, walkover for PDP, stakeholders assure Ugwuanyi

We will not join ASUU strike - Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu University

We will not join ASUU strike - Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu University

FG set to engage local miners to boost solid mineral sector

FG set to engage local miners to boost solid mineral sector

“No court can stop the impeachment’’ - Zamfara lawmakers insists on impeaching deputy governor

“No court can stop the impeachment’’ - Zamfara lawmakers insists on impeaching deputy governor

ASUU Strike: Attend to the plights of our lecturers - Varsity students to FG

ASUU Strike: Attend to the plights of our lecturers - Varsity students to FG

Niger Republic to partner Kano State on Youth development

Niger Republic to partner Kano State on Youth development

Nigeria needs stronger military partnership with France - FG

Nigeria needs stronger military partnership with France - FG

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Osun APC faction cries out over alleged plot to kill Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola (Punch)