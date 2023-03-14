ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen attack Delta PDP governorship candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP commended the gallantry of the security men who engaged the assailants in a gun duel that caused them to flee.

Oborevwori Sheriff, Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state, (PDP) (Premium Times)
Oborevwori Sheriff, Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state, (PDP) (Premium Times)

The Party’s Campaign Council disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza.

According to the statement, the attack took place between Elume Junction and Okuabude, in Okpe Local Government Area of the State, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“The party is absolutely staggered and horrified by the reported attack on the convoy of our Governorship flag bearer, Sheriff Oborevwori, by unknown gunmen.

“The heavy attack was confirmed in a statement by Mr Dennis Otu, Chief Press Secretary to Oborevwori, and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“Oborevwori only survived the ambush by the special grace of God,” the statement indicated.

The party commended the gallantry of the security men who engaged the assailants in a gun duel that caused them to flee.

It, however, declared the attack as a deliberate, well-planned, and clinically-executed assassination attempt on the life of the party’s governorship candidate and leading contender in the state gubernatorial race, slated for Saturday, March 18.

“We have repeatedly raised alarm and highlighted the penchant of violence synonymous with some political parties in the State.

Particularly at election time, this recent incident is one attack too many on our governorship candidate.

“So close to election day. We are therefore strongly calling on the Security Agencies to quickly swing into action and bring the suspected assassins to book immediately.

“We are also calling on our teeming supporters to remain calm and peaceful in the face of this horrible manifestation of deliberate violence, targeted at eliminating the next governor of Delta State, by the grace of God.

“Delta PDP will neither be intimidated nor distracted by this cowardly act of known purveyors of violence.

“And while reiterating our clarion call on the Security Agencies to apprehend the perpetrators, we urge our members to always be vigilant and be prepared for any eventualities as election day approaches,” the statement said.

