ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

GRV rejects INEC results, vows to fight till the end

Nurudeen Shotayo

Rhodes-Vivour alleged that INEC colluded with the ruling APC to sabotage the democratic process in the governorship election.

Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. [The Punch]
Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. [The Punch]

Recommended articles

As of the time of filing this report, the commission has announced results from 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas in the state with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu leading his closest challenger, Rhodes-Vivour with over 400,000 votes.

However, the Labour Party flag-bearer argued that the results released by the commission don't represent what transpired at the various polling units in Lagos State on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Rhodes-Vivour expressed his discontent in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, where he also thanked Lagosians who came out to vote for the Labour Party despite the intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused some INEC officials of colluding with the ruling APC to thwart the wishes of Lagos residents which they struggled to express at the polls amid violent threats and attacks, describing the situation as "a slap on the face of democracy."

He urged his supporters to keep hope alive with a promise that he would continue to fight to ensure that all the votes cast for the Labour Party count in the end.

Rhodes-Vivour's tweets read: Firstly, I would like to thank all Lagosians, especially our supporters for coming out to vote yesterday for us. I’m convinced that with you in our corner, a NEW Nigeria is imminent.

"However, I am saddened by the confirmed reports of violence and gross disenfranchisement of voters who only wished to perform their civic duty. Attacks on polling units, voters, and our party agents are totally antithetical to what we stand for & what Lagos truly represents.

"Collusion between the ruling party and electoral officials to return the candidate of the APC is a slap on the face of democracy and everyone who came out to vote for us on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the light of this, I am convinced beyond any doubt that the results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of majority of peaceful Lagosians. More so the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election.

"I am a champion of the people, we are far from done. Do not lose hope, do not waver. This is not over, we have not come this far to accept outright lies, criminality & falsehoods. A fight for FREEDOM is never easily won.

"Every vote cast for me was done in the face of intimidation and risk of personal harm. Every such vote must count. Defending every one of those votes is a sacred duty. I will defend your votes - this is my vow to every LP voter."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect

Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC declares Dapo Abiodun as winner of Ogun governorship election

INEC declares Dapo Abiodun as winner of Ogun governorship election

INEC declares PDP's Eno governor-elect in Akwa Ibom

INEC declares PDP's Eno governor-elect in Akwa Ibom

Alex Otti: Thugs invade Abia INEC office as LP vows to resist rigging

Alex Otti: Thugs invade Abia INEC office as LP vows to resist rigging

LP's Alex Otti coasting to victory, leads PDP in Abia

LP's Alex Otti coasting to victory, leads PDP in Abia

INEC begins collation of guber election results in Kebbi

INEC begins collation of guber election results in Kebbi

APC wins 8 of 10 LGAs announced by INEC in Ebonyi

APC wins 8 of 10 LGAs announced by INEC in Ebonyi

GRV rejects INEC results, vows to fight till the end

GRV rejects INEC results, vows to fight till the end

Mother's Day: Sanwo-Olu celebrates wife as he awaits election results

Mother's Day: Sanwo-Olu celebrates wife as he awaits election results

Pulse Sports

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'