
Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

News Agency Of Nigeria

“From 1999 till date, South-South has produced Vice-president and President in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan and none from South-East," he said.

The Nigerian Senate
The Convener and Coordinator of the group, Dr Amos Gizo, made the call while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Gizo, who said that members of the group were drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), said that the South-East deserved to be considered for integration and sustainability.

He said: “South-East has two APC governors, Imo and Ebonyi and one APC governor-elect also from Ebonyi.

“Also, South-East has produced six APC senators-elect in 2023 election from five states.

“From 1999 till date, South-South has produced Vice-president and President in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan and none from South-East.

“Also, South-South has produced two APC National Chairmen, John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole and none from South East.”

The convener further said “South-South has also produced the National Secretary, Sen. John Akpan Udodeghe and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba.

“Also, currently South-South has the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

“So, there is a need to give South-East a sense of belonging as it has not enjoyed any of these positions since 2015.

According to Gizo, considering the south-east will help tackle the problem of insecurity in the region.

“Our position is to strengthen democracy and reduce political tension.

“We are mindful of the fact that democracy is a game of number.

“We are also mindful that Nigeria is a cosmopolitan and multi religious country that needs special handling in the spirit of keeping the Nigerian state one,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria



