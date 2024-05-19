Group seeks Ganduje’s intervention as Zamfara APC crisis worsens

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recent crisis in the party in the state has led to the purported suspension of the state party Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani by the Galadima ward APC executives in Gusau LGA.

The state executive committee of the party had on Friday reportedly suspended a member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, over some alleged anti-party activities.

The spokesman of the group, Mansur Khalifa, spoke to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday after the stakeholders’ meeting on the affairs of the party it organised.

Khalifa, the Assistant State Secretary of the party, described the current situation of the party in the state as worrisome.

He condemned the recent suspension of Jaji, saying, “I believe a constitutional provision of the party does not allow such unlawful decisions.

“This is a clear indication that the party in the state has no focus and leadership.

“Jaji is one of the founding fathers of the APC, he is serving the party in his capacity, he is one of the strong APC lawmakers we have in Zamfara.”

According to him, suspending Jaji from the APC in Zamfara is a big setback to the party.

Khalifa said, “We called this meeting to discuss the way forward for our great party, we will not allow our great party to be destroyed.

“We believe some anti-progressive politicians are trying to cause disunity and instability in our great party.

“As members of the state executive committee of the party, we will not fold our arms to allow some selfish individuals to destroy the party.”

The APC assistant scribe said that the party was for every lawful member, adding,” I believe the party is not a property of any individual.

“We are appealing to the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje to intervene in the matter to save the Zamfara APC chapter.”

The meeting that was presided over by Khalifa was attended by the state APC Vice Chairman, Alhaji Isiyaka Ajiya, Bashir Ahmad, the State Organising Secretary and the Treasurer, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu.