Group canvasses support for Akpabio as Senate President

Convener of the group, Richard Romanus, made the call during an interaction with newsmen after an extraordinary meeting of the group held on Sunday in Calabar.

Romanus said that Akpabio had made huge political sacrifices for the party; hence he should be rewarded and supported for the position of the 10th President of the Senate.

He explained that the Us4Us Movement is made up of young political enthusiasts across all political parties in Nigeria.

According to him, the group exist with the sole aim of advancing the socio-political wellbeing of young people and advocating for good governance in Nigeria.

“Bearing in mind the huge sacrifices Sen. Akpabio made in the interest of the party and for stepping down his presidential ambition unconditionally for Sen. Bola Tinubu, he should be compensated.

“His stepping down overwhelmingly helped in midwifing a seamless victory for Sen. Tinubu during the national convention of the APC.

“Also, we are aware that Sen. Akpabio worked assiduously to deliver more than the constitutionally required 25 per cent vote to the APC in a Peoples Democratic Party controlled state like Akwa Ibom.

“The leadership of Us4Us Movement hereby resolve to support and appeal for Sen. Akpabio to be elected as the Senate President of the incoming 10th Assembly.

“We call on the vast majority of elected Senators to galvanize their support for the Senate Presidential ambition of Akpabio,” he said.

Romanus added that in the interest of fairness and expanding the party in the South South geopolitical zone, the leadership of the APC should zone the office of the Senate President to the South-South region.

He noted that the Us4Us Movement was of strong opinion that the interest of young people, especially within the South-South geopolitical zone, would be best protected by Akpabio as Senate President.

“We the members of Us4Us Movement hereby unanimously adopt and endorse Akpabio for Senate President, on the strength of his unrivalled track record of performance and commitment to the party and the people of Nigeria.