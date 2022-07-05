Govs. Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje storm Osun for Oyetola’s re-election campaign

National Secretary of APC, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, was also at the campaign, which took place at Okuku town, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state.

The trio maintained that Oyetola would emerge victorious at the first ballot.

They also expressed confidence that the APC would secure a landslide victory at the governorship election.

Speaking at the palace of Oba Abioye Oyebode, the Olokuku of Okuku, Gov. Sanwo-Olu said all members were aware of Oyetola’s outstanding performance, hence the commitment to ensure his re-election.

He added that the governor had performed creditably to deserve another term to consolidate on the good works he started.

“We have come to support your son, a governor who is a pride among governors.

“This is a man who God has blessed with deep wisdom and wealth of experience, no wonder he is doing wonderfully well.

“We are proud to be associated with him and he is an example to many of us.

“We have come to show you that he is not alone on this journey. By the grace of God, Oyetola will be re-elected come July 16.

“This election is one that is projected to bring progress to Osun State, and to Nigeria as a whole.

“So, we expect Oyetola’s re-election to come with ease and landslide victory.

“The good people of Osun, if you are privileged to have an uncommon leader, give him all the support possible.

“If fellow governors can testify that he is a shining light, that should give a fair idea of how uncommon he is,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.

He told the traditional ruler that more APC stalwarts from across the country would be in Osun State next week for the national campaign for Oyetola.

In his remarks, Gov. Ganduje said the leadership and members of the party were resolute to deliver Osun to APC.

“We are here to give maximum support to our brother, your son, Gov. Oyetola.

“From what we have heard and seen, he has performed excellently in all sectors and God has used him to bring social development to Osun State within the three-and-a-half years he has been administering the state.

“He has done a lot in education, infrastructure, empowerment, and he has built a good relationship with workers, trade unions and traditional institutions, among others.

“This is the confidence we have that it will be a landslide victory for him at the coming election. There is no way this will be an inconclusive election,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Omisore said the party had put in place necessary mechanism to ensure free, fair and credible election.

He said that victory was assured for the party in view of the positive feedbacks of its campaigns.

“We have heard from our visiting governors what Gov. Oyetola represents and what his re-election presupposes.

“These words are open challenge to us to do what is right for the sake of Osun State and its future,’’ Omisore said.

Responding, Oba Oyebode lauded Gov. Oyetola for making traditional rulers in the state proud by fulfilling his promises to their subjects.

“We wholeheartedly declare our support for Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola.

“You have made us proud and given us enough reasons to speak about you to our subjects with confidence because you have fulfilled your promises to our people,’ he told Oyetola.

Addressing party members and supporters at the campaign venue, Gov. Oyetola commended Osun citizens for the confidence reposed in him.

He said that their votes in 2018 gave him the privilege to prove his good intention for the state.