The Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson has called on the military to act professionally as they monitor the elections.

According to Vanguard, the Governor also urged them not to interfere in politics.

Dickson said “I call on all the security operatives deployed in the states of the South South especially Bayelsa State not to do anything that will undermine the peace and stability of the state. They should treat the people with respect and be firm in adhering to their code of conduct in the performance of their duties.

“The security agencies should create the conducive environment for the elections to take place smoothly. While there are cases of misconduct, in the last elections, majority of the security forces have done well.

“They are part of our security architecture because this government places emphasis on collaboration with security agencies to maintain peace and stability.”

The Bayelsa state Governor had earlier accused personnel of the Nigerian Army of causing chaos in the state during the presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Following several allegations of bias during the elections, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai has constituted a committee to probe all cases of alleged misconduct by troops.

The committee is also expected to probe any act of misconduct by personnel that may be involved in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 9, 2019.