Governors race to comply with deadline for ministerial appointments

With the deadline fast approaching, several governors are scrambling to meet the July 28 cutoff to submit their cabinet members' list to their respective state house of assemblies.

However, some governors have already managed to fulfill the requirement, while others still have work to do.

Compliant governors:

Governors from twelve states have successfully met the constitutional deadline and submitted their lists of cabinet members to the state legislatures. These states include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Delta, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, and Taraba. They have now initiated the process of appointing key officials to their administrations.

Governors yet to comply: