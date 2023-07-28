ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governors race to comply with deadline for ministerial appointments

Ima Elijah

These Nigerian governors are scrambling to meet the July 28 cutoff to submit their cabinet members' list.

President Bola Tinubu welcomes Nigerian governors in Aso Villa [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu welcomes Nigerian governors in Aso Villa [Presidency]

Recommended articles

With the deadline fast approaching, several governors are scrambling to meet the July 28 cutoff to submit their cabinet members' list to their respective state house of assemblies.

However, some governors have already managed to fulfill the requirement, while others still have work to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors from twelve states have successfully met the constitutional deadline and submitted their lists of cabinet members to the state legislatures. These states include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Delta, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, and Taraba. They have now initiated the process of appointing key officials to their administrations.

On the other hand, fifteen states are yet to complete the necessary steps to appoint their ministers and commissioners within the stipulated time frame. These states include Sokoto, Enugu, Cross River, Plateau, Niger, Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Borno, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Benue, Zamfara, Yobe, and Gombe. These governors now face the challenge of finalising their lists and submitting them promptly to avoid any legal repercussions.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ag EFCC Chairman tasks law enforcement officers on upgrading skills

Ag EFCC Chairman tasks law enforcement officers on upgrading skills

'We're 100% in support of the strike, FG refuses to abide by the agreement with NARDs' - Niger NMA

'We're 100% in support of the strike, FG refuses to abide by the agreement with NARDs' - Niger NMA

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie and Ndidi Elumelu, PDP candidate. [Politics Nigeria]

Tribunal nullifies LP candidate's election, declares PDP’s Elumelu winner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Senate expects to receive Tinubu's long-awaited ministerial list on Thursday

President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:Kayy]

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates