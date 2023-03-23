ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia surrenders as INEC declares Labour Party's Alex Otti as the state's governor-elect.

Ikpeazu and Otti (ChannelsTV)
Ikpeazu and Otti (ChannelsTV)

Recommended articles

He called on the people of Abia and members of political parties in Abia to give the governor-elect an enabling environment to run the affairs of state from May 29.

According to him, having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader.

“I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance.”

The governor commended Otti for his doggedness, adding that he fought a long battle over a very long period of time and deserves commendation for his staying power and resilience.

Ikpeazu said: “Since we have come to the logical end of this battle, it is appropriate to congratulate the winner, Dr Alex Otti on his hard fought victory.

“In every battle, there will always be a winner and in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our state, the governor-elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State.”

He congratulated other candidates who took part in the election, particularly the Abia Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, for their doggedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikpeazu expressed his resolve to put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition from the present administration to incoming administration.

He thanked the people of Abia for casting their votes in a very peaceful atmosphere and reminded them that peace remains very critical in the quest for sustainable development,

Ikpeazu charged the people of Abia to give the incoming governor the necessary support that will enable him to succeed.

He prayed God to bless and guide the governor-elect and assured the people of Abia that he would continue to discharge his duties as Governor until May 29 when he would handover to the new governor.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu