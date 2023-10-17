ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also assigned portfolios to 11 Senior Special Assistants, appointed one Special Assistant and 7 Personal Assistants.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

NAN reports that Mzuulga, a veteran journalist, before his appointment had worked with Radio Benue for some years but later joined the Radio Nigeria where he recently retired on the rank of Manger News. According to the statement, the governor also approved the appointments of Dr Terhide Antiev as his Chief Physician.

He also appointed Terver Aginde – Special Adviser on Politics and Community Engagement and Attah Ochoga – PSA on Digital Economy and Job Creation.

Other are; Yusuf Elaigwu – PSA on Commercial Transportation and Monitoring, loryue Yaji – PSA on LGA Coordination and Monitoring and Tavershima Ishom – PSA on House Keeping and Domestic Affairs.

The governor in the statement also assigned portfolios to 11 Senior Special Assistants, appointed one Special Assistant and 7 Personal Assistants. The governor believed that the persons chosen would add value to his administration and charged them to put the state first.

