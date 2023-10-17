Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

NAN reports that Mzuulga, a veteran journalist, before his appointment had worked with Radio Benue for some years but later joined the Radio Nigeria where he recently retired on the rank of Manger News. According to the statement, the governor also approved the appointments of Dr Terhide Antiev as his Chief Physician.

He also appointed Terver Aginde – Special Adviser on Politics and Community Engagement and Attah Ochoga – PSA on Digital Economy and Job Creation.

Other are; Yusuf Elaigwu – PSA on Commercial Transportation and Monitoring, loryue Yaji – PSA on LGA Coordination and Monitoring and Tavershima Ishom – PSA on House Keeping and Domestic Affairs.