Gov Zulum of Borno conveniently secures second term
Zulum polled a total of 545,543 votes to defeat his PDP opponent.
The governor secured his second term with a landslide victory. Zulum polled a total of 545,543 votes out of 649,855 votes cast.
His opponent, Mohammed Ali Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 82,147 votes.
12 political parties contested the election in the state. According to INEC, Borno state has 2,513,281 registered voters out of whom 650,533 were accredited for the March 18 election.
