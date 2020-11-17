Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has confirmed what everyone already knows--he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a press conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Tuesday, November 17, Umahi confirmed that he has joined the governing APC to protest the injustice in the PDP; and not because he wanted the PDP to hand him its presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Let me clear the air and state that I never sought for the ticket of PDP presidency and I will not," Umahi said.

"Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?

“It is expected that well over 8,000 delegates would elect the person and such promise cannot happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from the Southeast that can take the slot of PDP," he said.

Governor Dave Umahi makes the switch to APC (BBC)

Umahi added that the PDP is refusing to zone the 2023 presidency to the southeast and that that doesn't sit well with him.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion.

"APC never promised me any position, they never promised Southeast any position, there was no such discussion.

"However, I am making this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to the Southeast by the PDP since 1998 till date.”

57-year-old Umahi is regarded as one of the better performing governors in the country and is credited with delivering on a slew of infrastructure promises.

His admirers boast that he has also changed the face of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

Umahi was first elected Ebonyi governor in 2015. His second term as governor elapses in 2023.