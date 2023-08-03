Gov. Radda assigns portfolios to 20 new Commissioners
The new commissioners were also sworn into their new positions.
The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango announced this on Thursday in Katsina when he briefed newsmen after the maiden meeting of the State Executive Council.
According to him, Prof. Ahmed Muhammad-Bakori will serve as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, while Associate Prof. Badamasi Lawal will be in charge of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs.
He said: “Alhaji Ishaq Shehu was taken to the Ministry for Religious Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Adnan Nahabu, Commerce, Trade and Investment and Alhaji Aliyu Lawal-Zakari as Commissioner for Rural and Social Development.
“Alhaji Bishir Tanimu-Gambo resumes as Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Hamza Suleiman, Water Resources, Alhaji Musa Adamu-Funtua, Environment and Dr Sani Magaji-Ingawa going to Works, Housing and Transport Ministry.”
Salisu-Zango added that Alhaji Bello Hussaini-Kagara was posted to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Faisal Umar-Kaita to Land and Physical Planning and Alhaji Isa Muhammad to take care of Special Duties.
In the same vein, Hajiya Hadiza Yar’adua-Tuggar takes charge in the Basic and Secondary Education Ministry, Dr Bashir Gambo, Health and Hajiya Fadila Muhammad-Dikko as Justice Commissioner.
Salisu-Zango said that Alhaji Yusuf Rabiu-Jirdede was posted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Prof. Abdulhamid Ahmed, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education and Hajiya Zainab Musawa, Women Affairs.
