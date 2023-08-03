Breaking news:
Gov. Radda assigns portfolios to 20 new Commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new commissioners were also sworn into their new positions.

Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state
Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango announced this on Thursday in Katsina when he briefed newsmen after the maiden meeting of the State Executive Council.

According to him, Prof. Ahmed Muhammad-Bakori will serve as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, while Associate Prof. Badamasi Lawal will be in charge of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He said: “Alhaji Ishaq Shehu was taken to the Ministry for Religious Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Adnan Nahabu, Commerce, Trade and Investment and Alhaji Aliyu Lawal-Zakari as Commissioner for Rural and Social Development.

“Alhaji Bishir Tanimu-Gambo resumes as Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Hamza Suleiman, Water Resources, Alhaji Musa Adamu-Funtua, Environment and Dr Sani Magaji-Ingawa going to Works, Housing and Transport Ministry.”

Salisu-Zango added that Alhaji Bello Hussaini-Kagara was posted to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Faisal Umar-Kaita to Land and Physical Planning and Alhaji Isa Muhammad to take care of Special Duties.

In the same vein, Hajiya Hadiza Yar’adua-Tuggar takes charge in the Basic and Secondary Education Ministry, Dr Bashir Gambo, Health and Hajiya Fadila Muhammad-Dikko as Justice Commissioner.

Salisu-Zango said that Alhaji Yusuf Rabiu-Jirdede was posted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Prof. Abdulhamid Ahmed, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education and Hajiya Zainab Musawa, Women Affairs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

