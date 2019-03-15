Oyetola, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Adeniyi Adeshina, in Osogbo, said he was confident in their abilities to perform to the expectations of the people.

The governor, who described Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun as capable hands, said there was no doubt that they would perform excellently in office.

The emergence of Sanwo-Olu will allow the continuation of the purposeful and people-centred administration in Lagos, which Asiwaju Bola Tinubu started in 1999.

The Lagos State Governor-elect has a foundation to build on.

He is no doubt capable of carrying on the banner of making Lagos the Centre of Excellence based on the existing road map.

He has a capable Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who has equally proved his mettle in the public and private sector in the previous positions he occupied.

Likewise, Ogun is very lucky to have Abiodun as their governor-elect at this time of economic engineering.

He will take Ogun State to the next level.

He excelled in his private business and there is no doubt that he will do well in running Ogun State effectively, Oyetola said.