Gov Ortom sues his predecessor Akume for N60b over alleged libel

This is coming barely three days after Ortom threatened to sue Akume for allegedly peddling falsehood about him and his administration.

The suit No. MHC/268/2021 was filed by Okon N. Efut, SAN, and four other lawyers on Friday, September 3, 2021.

In his statement of claim, Ortom demanded N50 billion as general damages for libel and N10 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages.

The governor also asked the court to declare the text of Senator Akume’s press conference on Monday, August 30, 2021, and the reports of the event in national dailies as scandalous, malicious, and injurious to his person.

He added that the press conference was intended to expose him to hatred, contempt, ridicule as well as lower his estimation before the right-thinking member of the society.

Ortom further asked the court to grant an injunction restraining the defendant by himself or through any agent, servants or privies from similar or further publication of any defamatory statement against him.

You’ll recall that at the press conference on Monday, Akume asked Ortom to tender an “unreserved apology” to President Muhammadu Buhari for using ‘foul language’ against the president.