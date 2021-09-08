Okowa stated this while addressing the electorate at a PDP rally at Uro-Irri Ward 11, Irri Ward 10 and Emede Ward 5 ahead of the election.

He said that PDP is the only party prepared for the election and urged the people to come out en masse and cast their votes for the party's candidate, Ovuakpoye Evivie.

The governor prayed for the soul of late Hon. Kenneth Ogba, whose death in June, 2021 made the constituency's seat in the Assembly vacant.

"We have come here again to campaign for the candidate of our party in the by-election slated for Saturday, September 11.

"This by-election was necessitated by the death of our brother, Hon. Kenneth Ogba, who represented the constituency until his demise.

"In January we also lost the then member representing Isoko North Constituency and Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

"We had a by-election on April 10 which our party won convincingly which saw to the emergence of Hon. Jude Ogbimi.

"It is my prayer that God will not allow any more deaths in Isoko land.

"May it never happen again, the Lord God will hear our prayers and may we never have another death of our leaders while in office in Isoko nation," Okowa prayed.