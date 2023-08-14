ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Obaseki accuses deputy of manipulating youth council election

Ima Elijah

Obaseki raised allegations against Deputy Governor Shaibu.

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}
Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Recommended articles

Governor Obaseki made these claims during a gathering in Benin City over the weekend, as part of the International Youth Day celebrations at the Youth House.

The event was marked by a sense of controversy, as a group of youths expressed their dissatisfaction with the emergence of the former leadership of the Edo State chapter of the NYCN.

In response to the protests, Governor Obaseki advocated for the dissolution of the current executive council and urged for fresh elections to be held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the ongoing crisis within the Youth Council during the celebration, Obaseki raised allegations against Deputy Governor Shaibu, asserting that his actions were covertly aimed at advancing his personal political aspirations through the youth council.

"I would like to extend my apologies for the regrettable incident that transpired during the youth council election. Regrettably, it took place without my prior knowledge. It's evident that my deputy, unbeknownst to me, manipulated the election. This was driven by his political ambitions, as he believed that leveraging the council could be instrumental in attaining his political objectives," Obaseki stated.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Air Force helicopter crashes in Niger State

BREAKING: Air Force helicopter crashes in Niger State

Remi Tinubu wants Super Falcons players to see themselves as role models

Remi Tinubu wants Super Falcons players to see themselves as role models

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

Gov Obaseki accuses deputy of manipulating youth council election

Gov Obaseki accuses deputy of manipulating youth council election

NLC threatens to shut down Nigeria if petrol price rises beyond ₦617

NLC threatens to shut down Nigeria if petrol price rises beyond ₦617

Issues with Ganduje caused Tinubu to snub Kwankwaso for ministerial job

Issues with Ganduje caused Tinubu to snub Kwankwaso for ministerial job

1xbet promo code 2023: CASHMAX | Get a 300% welcome bonus

1xbet promo code 2023: CASHMAX | Get a 300% welcome bonus

Niger coup leaders vow to prosecute Bazoum for high treason

Niger coup leaders vow to prosecute Bazoum for high treason

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

(R-L) Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu Leadership. [Leadership]

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence