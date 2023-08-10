Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has approved the sum of ₦675 million for the payment of furniture allowance to the 21 elected local government council Chairmen in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Idris quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Umar, as saying that “the approval is for 2022 to 2024.”

While appreciating the governor for the kind gesture, the permanent secretary also commended him not only for making people’s lives meaningful but also for executing projects that have direct bearing to the lives of generality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), who is also the Chairman, Birnin Kebbi Local Government, lauded the governor on behalf of his colleagues.

He assured that the money would capture furniture allowance for the local government council, councilors and secretaries.

“The allowance is long overdue but with the coming of this administration, our impeccable and amiable governor has graciously approved the allowance, this is a sign of good leadership.