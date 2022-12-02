Gov. Ganduje warns politicians against campaigns at religious centres

He also urged strict adherence to a directive issued by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that restricted political parties from campaigns at religious centres.

The governor lamented about the use of religion by some political elites especially during the election process to divide the mutual relationship that exists between the people of faith.

He then challenged leaders of various faith to close rank in mutual understanding and dialogue to promote unity, peace and cohesion.

Ganduje said the theme: ” Harnessing Nigeria’s Religious Diversity for Sustainable Peace and National Development”, was timely.

He added that the conference would promote religious understanding in the society and enhance peace and unity in Nigeria.

Chairman of the National Inter-Religious Conference, Dr Mohammad Bin-Uthman, said religious leaders must tread the path of dignity of individual’s faith in spite of the differences.

He added that harnessing and celebrating the diversity without violating the principle of individual’s faith is sacrosanct to national development.

The co-chair of the conference, Arch Bishop of Metropolitan, North Province, Peter Ogunmuyiwa added that the plurality of faith was a blessing to Nigeria in spite of the efforts of some elements to capitalise on the differences to create tension.