Gov Eno didn't rejoice over Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate - Akwa Ibom PDP

Bayo Wahab

The party says Governor Umo Eno has tremendous respect for Tinubu.

Gov Umo Eno.of Akwa Ibom State. [Punch]
In a statement on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the party urged Nigerians to ignore such an “ill-intentioned attempt” to drag Governor Eno into a matter “that is undergoing the processes of law.”

In the statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Borono Bassey, the party described the claim as fake, adding that neither the governor nor his party at the state level was competent to comment on the matter.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State was drawn earlier today, to an obviously fake news item being circulated on social media alleging that our party and the governor of Akwa Ibom State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno, were secretly celebrating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the ill-intentioned attempt to drag the governor of Akwa Ibom State and the state chapter of our great party, the PDP, into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law.”

The party said the governor could not have commented on the matter because it was still under judicial considerations, adding that the governor has tremendous respect for Tinubu.

“That the governor, Pastor Umo Eno as a law-abiding citizen, who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, the PDP whose platform Pastor Umo Eno was elected as governor and the presidential candidate of the party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” the party said.

