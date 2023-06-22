ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Diri tasks BYSIEC on credible, fair LG polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that as the closest tier of government to the people, it was important that council leaderships emerged through the people's will.

Gov Douye Diri (Vanguard News)

Diri made the call while swearing in the chairman and members of the commission in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

He said that as the closest tier of government to the people, it was important that council leaderships emerged through the people’s will.

The governor urged the commission to perform its role in a manner that would make it a reference point in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also inaugurated the Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission and the state Judicial Service Commission.

Diri urged the newly-inaugurated civil service commission to enliven service delivery in the system.

”It is your duty to strengthen the system and make it more productive. Every government needs an active civil service to deliver,” he said

Responding, the Chairman, BYSIEC, Dr Peter Singabele, pledged the commitment of his team to deliver fair and credible council elections in the state.

He said that as an umpire, the commission had no business being unfair, saying, ”our job is to ensure a free, fair and credible process.”

Gov Diri tasks BYSIEC on credible, fair LG polls

