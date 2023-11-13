ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Diri commends Tinubu for not interfering in Bayelsa election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Diri in a statewide broadcast on Monday pledged to be the governor for all.

Gov Douye Diri (Vanguard News)
Gov Douye Diri (Vanguard News)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diri, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was re-elected for a second term in the governorship election held on Saturday.

Diri in a statewide broadcast on Monday pledged to be the governor for all the people of Bayelsa, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“I want to place on record our gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing the conducive environment for what has been a free, fair and credible election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also appreciated the people of the state for electing him for another four-year term.

“This victory would not have been possible without the mighty hand and grace of the Almighty and the overwhelming support you have shown towards me and my Government of Prosperity.

“I am deeply humbled by your overwhelming expression of confidence and by your mandate to serve you for another four years.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone that cast your vote in my favour and entrusted me with the responsibility of leading our beloved state.”

The governor described his victory as “the collective will of a people united towards progress and a better future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even those who cast their votes differently enriched our democratic practice by their participation and dissent.

“I reaffirm that I will continue to be the governor of all in Bayelsa.”

The governor appreciated security agencies for their professionalism and hard work in providing security during and after the election.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for discharging its responsibilities “largely creditably”.

“I want to specifically acknowledge and appreciate our leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan, for his unqualified support just as I thank my immediate predecessor in office, Sen. Henry Dickson, for his unwavering and abiding support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our special appreciation also goes to our party leaders and my brother governors for their physical presence and invaluable moral support during this process,” Diri added.

He also spoke on the violence recorded in some parts of the state during the election, assuring that there will be consequences for the “utterly unacceptable” violence.

“In this moment, I offer my deepest condolences to the individuals and families that have suffered from brutal attacks, loss of life, injuries, and harassment during this off-cycle election,” the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri commends Tinubu for not interfering in Bayelsa election

Gov Diri commends Tinubu for not interfering in Bayelsa election

Tinubu congratulates Uzodimma, Diri, Ododo on election victories

Tinubu congratulates Uzodimma, Diri, Ododo on election victories

Labour unions to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday over attack on Ajaero

Labour unions to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday over attack on Ajaero

NACCIMA says adequate attention to MSMEs will reduce poverty in the country

NACCIMA says adequate attention to MSMEs will reduce poverty in the country

BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election

BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa

Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants

Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants

FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria

FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

Peter Obi insists he won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

Peter Obi, The Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate [Daily post]

Full text of Peter Obi’s speech on Supreme Court verdict of 2023 presidental election