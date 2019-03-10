The Returning Officer for the governorship election in Jigawa, Prof, Azubike Nwankwo, Provost, Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna declared the result in Dutse on Sunday.

Nwankwo said that Badaru, who contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), was returned elected with 810, 933 votes to beat his closest rival, Alhaji Aminu Ringim, who scored 288, 356 votes, followed by Alhaji Bashir Adamu of Social Democratic Party (SDP), who got 32,894 votes.

He explained that the total number of registered voters are 2,109,477, accredited voters, 1,169,924,total votes cast, 1, 163, 206, while valid votes stood at 1, 139, 054, and rejected votes, 24, 152.

The Returning Officer stated that the election was free and fair adding that due process was followed before the declaration of the result.

Nwankwo had also announced that the APC won all the 30 seats for the state House of Assembly.