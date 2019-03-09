The governor, who spoke to newsman shortly after voting, said he was confident of his partys victory in the outcome of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

I am very optimistic, let my three years plus in office be a validation of this election and my victory today. I am perfectly happy with the arrangement on ground; well organised and voting is going on peacefully.

Election is getting more better, prepared and well organised. This is my primary place of birth and apparently, every son and daughter is here to vote, he said.

Ayade expressed satisfaction with the high number of voters in the area, saying that the enthusiasm was high.

Some people have come from Lagos and Abuja to cast their votes and I am very happy to see this massive turnout, he added.

Wife of the governor, Dr Lynda Ayade, also applauded the high turnout of voters in the area.