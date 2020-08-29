The governor said Ajayi, who is now the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) initiated the plot to harass him and members of his family five months ago.

Speaking through Olabode Richard Olatunde, the spokesperson for his campaign organisation, Akeredolu said contents of the documents containing Agboola’s plot against him were unimaginable lies and imaginary concoctions.

The governor alleged that the deputy governor engaged the services of two popular printers in Ondo town and Akure to print fake documents and clone receipts purported to have been presented by members of his family for transactions.

Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor accuses Commissioner of Police in Ondo of exposing him to attacks (TheCable)

“While Governor Akeredolu and indeed, the APC family remain unperturbed over any such plot against the Project of Grace, it is, nonetheless, pertinent to alert the unsuspecting public, particularly the good people of Ondo State.

“For the records, the Akeredolu administration’s proclivity for transparency and accountability has made it a difficult task for anyone to malign, blackmail and discredit his administration.

“On our part, we shall inexorably sustain the civil, issues-based and persuasive campaigns that had been enunciated from the beginning of this process,” the governor said.

Reacting to the allegation against him, Agboola said Akeredolu is being haunted by the injustice he dispensed to the people of Ondo State.

ALSO READ: Ondo Deputy governor takes political gambling to new heights

The deputy governor said, “The fact that the family of Akeredolu is running the government is an open secret to everyone in Ondo State and don’t need any document, either clone or otherwise, to prove that. Like lawyers say, the fact speaks for itself.

“The wife of the governor has about six projects which she used to siphon money while the son is the consultant to the board of IGR and has access to N4b stashed in an account where he got ten per cent of the money.

“People don’t need document to show that the government of Akeredolu is the government of father, mother and son and in-laws. This is why people are clamouring for his exit from the state.”

Recall that Ajayi dumped the All Progressives Congress for the People's Democratic Party in June ]after the state's Commissioner of prevented him from moving his belongings out of the Government House.

Barely seven weeks after joining the PDP, Agboola left the party for the Zenith Labour Party to run as the party's governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.