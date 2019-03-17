The Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi has called on the Ogun Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun to put the welfare of the people first.

Ajimobi said this when the Governor-elect paid him a courtesy call in Oyo state on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The Oyo state Governor also thanked the people of Ogun state for voting for Abiodun who he described as an epitome of humility.

According to a statement issued to Punch by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, Ajimobi said “When my brother, Dapo Abiodun, intimated me of his intention to contest for the Ogun governorship election, I told him that he should go ahead and that he will be victorious by the grace of God.

“I therefore thank God that today he has become the governor-elect of Ogun. I have every cause to glorify God on his behalf.

“In the affairs of men, God has always been present. It is this divine presence that has brought him this victory.

“Dapo is gentle, kind-hearted and an epitome of humility. All these he has demonstrated here today through this visit.

“While I’m congratulating you on this victory, let me state that an opportunity to serve is an opportunity to be Godly.

“You must do everything humanly possible to prioritise the welfare of your people as a compensation for the overwhelming support they gave you to emerge governor-elect.

“If you want to be a good leader and make a change, you must be ready and prepared to step on toes. When you step on toes, the toes will kick you back. Just forge ahead.

“If you really want to make a change, study your environment; have courage, not only to envision but also to make a difference.

“Put Godliness above all things and ensure that whatever you do is in the best interest of the people.

“While I will tell you that you should not under-estimate your enemies, let me, however, say that you should not be deterred by their antics. You can lose a battle but you must win the war.

“You will have sycophants along the way but you must remain focussed. I have no doubt that with the level of your intellectual disposition, you will succeed.”

Speaking on his defeat at the polls, Ajimobi said he is grateful to God for giving him the opportunity to serve Oyo people.

“He gave me the opportunity to serve as a senator and as governor of Oyo State for two consecutive terms.

“For me, that I did not win does not mean that I have lost everything. In fact, I must say that I have not lost anything.

“Rather, I have only lost the opportunity to serve my people again and give them good representation at the Senate. For us in Oyo State, it is joy.

“God has been so good to us. We have served commendably. We have succeeded in not only providing peace and security, we have also promoted the socio-economic well-being of our people,” he added.

Dapo Abiodun got 241,670 votes to defeat his closest contender Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the just concluded governorship election which held on Saturday, March 9, 2019.