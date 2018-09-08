Gov Ahmed wants to represent Kwara South at the senate

news

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State will be contesting to represent the constituents of Kwara South Senatorial District in 2019.

On Saturday, September 8, the governor declared his intention to contest for a seat at the Senate, which currently has his predecessor, Bukola Saraki as the Senate President.

In a tweet at about 12:38 noon, Ahmed picked up a nomination form to represent Kwara South Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He wrote, “In response to calls by my people and in keeping with my strong desire to upscale the excellent work we have done in all three zones of the state, through effective, purposeful representation, I have picked up the PDP nomination form for Kwara South Senatorial District.”

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, explains why he left APC for PDP

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, says his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not borne out of selfish interest.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin on Tuesday when he received the National Executive of Oro Descendents Union (ODU), led by its President, Alhaji Uthman Tunji Balogun, at the Government House.

Ahmed told his visitors that he reluctantly dumped the APC when it became obvious that the people of the state “who delivered a 100% electoral victory to the APC were continuously being marginalized and persecuted”.

According to him, all entreaties to ensure that the people of Kwara state are treated with dignity, equity and justice fell on deaf ears.