Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Gov Ahmed wants to represent Kwara South at the senate

Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor wants to represent Kwara South at the senate

Governor Ahmed declared his intention to contest for a seat at the Senate, which currently has his predecessor, Bukola Saraki.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is how much Kwara received as August FAAC play Governor Ahmed declared his intention to contest for a seat at the Senate, which currently has his predecessor, Bukola Saraki. (Premium Times)

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State will be contesting to represent the constituents of Kwara South Senatorial District in 2019.

On Saturday, September 8, the governor declared his intention to contest for a seat at the Senate, which currently has his predecessor, Bukola Saraki as the Senate President.

In a tweet at about 12:38 noon, Ahmed picked up a nomination form to represent Kwara South Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

ALSO READ: Kwara Groups tell Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to quit APC

He wrote, “In response to calls by my people and in keeping with my strong desire to upscale the excellent work we have done in all three zones of the state, through effective, purposeful representation, I have picked up the PDP nomination form for Kwara South Senatorial District.”

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, explains why he left APC for PDP

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, says his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not borne out of selfish interest.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin on Tuesday when he received the National  Executive of Oro Descendents Union (ODU), led by its President, Alhaji Uthman Tunji Balogun, at the Government House.

Ahmed told his visitors that he reluctantly dumped the APC when it became obvious that the people of the state “who delivered a 100% electoral victory to the APC were continuously being marginalized and persecuted”.

According to him, all entreaties to ensure that the people of Kwara state are treated with dignity, equity and justice fell on deaf ears.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2019 Presidency PDP stops members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki, othersbullet
2 Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeriabullet
3 2019 Election Ogun APC presents 2 'consensus' governorship candidatesbullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov. directs commission to fast track civil servants’ promotion exercise
Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate President
Kogi at 27 Governor Bello assures of dividends of democracy to all
Sallah Gov Ahmed directs immediate payment of August salary
In Kwara Govt approves appointment of new Olomu of Omu-Aran
In Kwara State releases N125m subvention to tertiary institutions
Industrial Action Radio Kwara staff shut down station

Politics

Fouad Oki says Lagos APC is sitting on a keg of gunpowder
Fouad Oki Lagos APC is sitting on a keg of gunpowder ahead of primaries - Ex-Vice Chairman
PDP North-Central leaders to field consensus aspirant for 2019
Saraki Senate President appoints Onoja as presidential campaign spokesman
I wont step down - Ekiti APC guber candidate, Bamidele
In Lagos AD picks governorship candidate
Election countdown
2019 Elections Female candidate can emerge governor — Sen. Akwashiki