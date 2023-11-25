ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Abiodun hails Appeal Court judgment, extends olive branch to opposition

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abiodun thanked the people of the state for entrusting their mandate to him and members of his party, affirming that his administration would continue to be fair, just, and equitable.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State
The governor spoke in Abeokuta on Friday while reacting to the appellate court’s verdict, which affirmed his electoral victory in a split decision of two to one.

Abiodun also appealed to his opponent, Ladi Adebutu, who lost in the case, to join hands with his government in the task of making Ogun one of the best states in the country.

He appreciated the judiciary for yet again standing the course of justice, saying they had upheld the rule of law.

“The Court of Appeal today has affirmed the ruling of the lower court, the election Tribunal, who did a very meticulous, painstaking work in delivering their judgment.

“I want to invite all our opponents who have tried their best in their quest to also govern the state; indeed, you mean well for the good people of the state.

“Having failed at the polls, tribunal, and the appeal, you should come and join hands with us and stop running from pillar to post,” he said.

He acknowledged the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving him the platform to run while thanking members who had been with the party since the beginning of the court process.

