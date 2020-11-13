Alhaji Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said in a statement on Friday in Ilorin that the governor was set to send an executive bill to the House of Assembly that would repeal the current pension law.

Ajakaye said the executive bill would be transmitted to the lawmakers by next week seeking the immediate repeal of pension law.

“The governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors”, the statement said.

Ajakaye expressed the hope that as representatives of the people the lawmakers would exercise their discretion by instituting a public hearing “to further harvest wider opinions on the topic’’.