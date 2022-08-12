Gov AbdulRazaq: In the eye of the storm [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

At first glance an unwitting bystander would be carried away with such work of ingenuity but on careful assessment, you begin to see the folly of the act.

Facts emerging shows that this event took place over three years ago and rightly so, it was at the Emir's Palace during an event hosted by the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Union (IEDPU) held precisely on the 26th of December, 2018 when His Excellency was but a gubernatorial candidate.

It was clear even then, that his candidacy was vibrant hence the need to disrupt its steady trajectory by throwing up a paid mob to disrupt and distract the candidate.

This did not work obviously as the Candidate was able to dislodge entrenched interest in the state while going ahead to instigate massive reforms that has thrown up many globally recognized initiatives especially in Health and Education.

With very relatable socio-welfarist policies like the Kwara Social Investment Programs (Kwassip) which in partnership with the World Bank, continues to provide employment opportunities amongst others to Kwarans on the back of the debilitating effects of the just receded pandemic.

As an independent observer of not only Kwara State under a reformist agenda but also States like Anambra and Adamawa amongst others, you begin to see Governance approaching the ideal - ethically strong transparent processes in decision making and people driven initiative that immediately impact the masses.

It is no wonder therefore that we would be seeing this kind of a desperate attempt to dislodge and distract the incumbent candidate via a spurious Video carefully delivered with a warped narrative.

Trying to leverage on a fake video and pushing a wrong narrative at this point only goes to show the inability of the opposition to square up with the incumbent on the soap box using facts and verifiable data as veritable weapons of engagement.

Kwarans for the first time in a long while have witnessed an extended period of peace and security, have seen health care delivery brought closer home and have seen better infrastructural development which has led to the strengthening of the Otoge movement which brought the administration to power.

Kwarans by keeping the faith all seem to l be saying - Never Again - thereby strengthening the hand of the incumbent at the polls.

This election unlike others in the past would certainly be an assessment of probity, public accountability, transparency and clarity in purpose driven leadership and this is why the intended effects of a transcribed reel was immediately muted by a populace still heaving a sigh of relief three years on after decades of misgovernance.

Joseph Edgar - is a public affairs commentator who writes from Lagos.

