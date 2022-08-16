Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC

According to him: "If this guy is a nephew of the president and knowing that Nigerians have bestowed so much confidence in the Buhari and have elected him as president with so much confidence, and the nephew would feel the best, if he didn't get his way is to rebel and go some other way, well good luck. You can’t force it", Adamu said.

Recall that the President’s nephew, Hon. Fatuhu Muhammadu, who represents Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu Federal Constituency in Katsina State reportedly dumped the APC after failing to get a return ticket to the House of Representatives.

Fatuhu had disclosed his defection in a letter addressed to the ward chairman of Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.

Though he did not mention if he was defecting to another party, his media aide, Ahmad Ganga, had said his principal met with the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recently.

Reacting during the TV interview, Adamu said once there are primaries some people are bound to feel offended because they didn’t get what they wanted.

He said that is one of the reasons why the issue of reconciliation is a continuous process, adding that “in this process you can only reconcile the reconcilable".

Continuing, he said , “sometimes you people in the media give these things the kind of credence it doesn’t deserve. I have seen as the chairman of this party and even before I became chairman, I have seen in my career as a politician, two brothers, same father and mother go to two different parties. It’s nothing new", he said.

Our reporter notes that if it is confirmed that Fatuhu has defected to the PDP as it is being speculated, it means that President Buhari is being represented in both the House of Representatives and Senate by members of the main opposition party.

The Senator representing Katsina North (Daura zone) Ahmad Babba – Kaita, had defected to the PDP following a misunderstanding with the Governor of the State, Aminu Masari.

Fatuhu had, however, in June threatened to destroy the APC, alleging that he was cheated out of the primary election that produced Aminu Jamo as the party’s flagbearer.