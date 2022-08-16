RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has described the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew from the party as nothing new.

Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC
Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC

Adamu said in a TV interview on Monday night, August 15, 2022, that if Buhari's nephew felt that the best thing to do was to rebel against the President who has given him so much, just because he couldn't get the party's ticket, then good luck to him.

According to him: "If this guy is a nephew of the president and knowing that Nigerians have bestowed so much confidence in the Buhari and have elected him as president with so much confidence, and the nephew would feel the best, if he didn't get his way is to rebel and go some other way, well good luck. You can’t force it", Adamu said.

Recall that the President’s nephew, Hon. Fatuhu Muhammadu, who represents Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu Federal Constituency in Katsina State reportedly dumped the APC after failing to get a return ticket to the House of Representatives.

Fatuhu had disclosed his defection in a letter addressed to the ward chairman of Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.

Though he did not mention if he was defecting to another party, his media aide, Ahmad Ganga, had said his principal met with the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recently.

Reacting during the TV interview, Adamu said once there are primaries some people are bound to feel offended because they didn’t get what they wanted.

He said that is one of the reasons why the issue of reconciliation is a continuous process, adding that “in this process you can only reconcile the reconcilable".

Continuing, he said , “sometimes you people in the media give these things the kind of credence it doesn’t deserve. I have seen as the chairman of this party and even before I became chairman, I have seen in my career as a politician, two brothers, same father and mother go to two different parties. It’s nothing new", he said.

Our reporter notes that if it is confirmed that Fatuhu has defected to the PDP as it is being speculated, it means that President Buhari is being represented in both the House of Representatives and Senate by members of the main opposition party.

The Senator representing Katsina North (Daura zone) Ahmad Babba – Kaita, had defected to the PDP following a misunderstanding with the Governor of the State, Aminu Masari.

Fatuhu had, however, in June threatened to destroy the APC, alleging that he was cheated out of the primary election that produced Aminu Jamo as the party’s flagbearer.

Fatuhu is the son of President Muhammadu Buhari’s late elder brother.

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blackout in 24hrs as Electricity Workers threaten indefinite strike

Blackout in 24hrs as Electricity Workers threaten indefinite strike

Buhari signs bills on terrorism, money laundering, electoral act, and more

Buhari signs bills on terrorism, money laundering, electoral act, and more

2023: Atiku opens up on ‘selling privatised enterprises’

2023: Atiku opens up on ‘selling privatised enterprises’

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC

Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC

Matawalle orders for the headcount of households, buys 1,500 motorcycles for community guards

Matawalle orders for the headcount of households, buys 1,500 motorcycles for community guards

Kaduna State has not been renamed to Zazzau State, says govt

Kaduna State has not been renamed to Zazzau State, says govt

How PDP caused ASUU strike – Festus Keyamo

How PDP caused ASUU strike – Festus Keyamo

APC is firmly rooted, we will takeover Rivers in 2023 — Chieftain

APC is firmly rooted, we will takeover Rivers in 2023 — Chieftain

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Obidients: Peter Obi backs Bola Tinubu’s call for issue-based campaign

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

PDP crisis: Ayu signed resignation letter, gave it to David Mark – Source reveals