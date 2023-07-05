Goodluck Jonathan mourns the passing of Nestor Binabo

The news came to light on Tuesday, July 04, 2023, and was officially communicated to the press by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze.

Jonathan's message conveyed his sympathy to Binabo's family and the entire Bayelsa State government. He praised the late Nestor Binabo as an accomplished legislator and a true patriot, attributing him with significant contributions to the state's development.

The Former President remarked, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Binabo family and the Government and people of Bayelsa State on the passing of Nestor Binabo, the esteemed former acting Governor of the State.

"He will be greatly missed by people from all walks of life, particularly for his unwavering dedication to his homeland and his selfless service to humanity," Jonathan added.