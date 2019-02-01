A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, said Tinka, alias Tinka Point, met with the president behind closed door on Thursday night.

The presidential aide revealed that Tinka used the opportunity to pledge allegiance to the APC, and also vowed to bring his political weight to bear on the election of the President for a second term in office.

Coming exactly a fortnight to the presidential election, the defection of Alhaji Tinka deals a massive blow to the PDP in Gombe.

PDP currently governs the state, and has done so since 2003, Adesina maintained.

According to the statement, the president and the APC campaign train will be in Gombe Saturday, and Tinka is expected to formally join the party, alongside others, during the event.